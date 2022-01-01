Beshear issues State of Emergency due to severe Ky. weather

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Gov. Andy Beshear declared a State of Emergency Saturday as several areas of the commonwealth face severe weather.

Heavy rain, thunderstorms, hail and strong straight-line winds are expected to impact much of Western, Eastern and South Central Kentucky, according to the Gov.’s office.

The severe weather caused flash flooding, loss of power and damage to public infrastructure and private properties.

Totals of 2 to 5 inches of heavy rain are expected throughout the day in various areas.

Multiple counties have experienced flash flooding including Green, Barren, Taylor, Adair, Owsley, Breathitt and Casey counties. The Gov.’s office adds that Casey Couty reported a rainfall total of 5.25 inches.

“It is devastating that we are once again experiencing severe weather just weeks after the deadly tornadoes hit Western Kentucky. Sadly, some counties have been affected by both of these events,” Gov. Beshear said. “We will continue to monitor the weather and provide needed updates. Everyone be aware, stay safe and seek shelter when advised.”

A tornado touchdown was reported in the Southwestern city of Hopkinsville. Server thunderstorm warnings have also been issued for Logan, Simpson, Marion and Washington counties.

Kentucky Emergency Management has activated the State Emergency Operations Center, and personnel from the Kentucky National Guard, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Kentucky State Police and Kentucky Department of Public Health are monitoring the situation from the SEOC.

“Unfortunately, we continue to experience severe weather in the commonwealth as we move into the new year, with impacts across our south central counties experiencing heavy rainfall, flash flooding, tornado strikes and continuous squall lines,” said Michael Dossett, director of Kentucky Emergency Management. “Please give way to emergency responders operating in numerous counties and stay off of transportation routes today if at all possible.”

The Gov.’s office also added these steps to keep safe after flooding:

Watch your step. Floodwaters often hide sharp and dangerous debris, like broken glass and metal.

Wear the appropriate protective clothing and gear such as boots, gloves and safety glasses when it comes to moving debris.

Stay away from electrical utility equipment after a storm, or if it is wet, to prevent being electrocuted. Report any utility issues to your local utility company.

Flooded homes are hazards. Get a professional to check for loose wires, mold and hidden damage before re-entering.

Avoid walking in floodwater. It can be contaminated with oil, gasoline or sewage.

Use generators or other gas-powered machinery only outdoors and away from windows.

