Finneytown schools mourn loss of student

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Finneytown School District is mourning the loss of one of their students.

Junior Alex Harris died after a crash happened in Butler County Thursday evening, Superintendent Laurie Banks said in a Facebook post.

She adds that Harris was a basketball and football player at the school.

“We are working with our building leaders to make sure we have supports in place across the district to help our students and staff members cope with this tragic loss,” Banks said.

It is unclear as to where the crash occurred or how it happened.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

