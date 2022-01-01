At least one person shot near UC’s campus on New Year’s Day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -At least one person was shot near UC’s campus in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day.

Police say that the shooting took place on E. McMillan Street and Auburn Ave. around 1:30 a.m.

The condition of the victim is unclear at this time.

UC students and faculty members received a safety alert from police Saturday.

Police do not have a suspect.

Officers are still investigating.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.