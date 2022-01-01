Celebration of Lights
At least one person shot near UC’s campus on New Year’s Day

Police were at the scene of a shooting on East McMillan Avenue New Year's Day morning.
Police were at the scene of a shooting on East McMillan Avenue New Year's Day morning.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 9:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -At least one person was shot near UC’s campus in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day.

Police say that the shooting took place on E. McMillan Street and Auburn Ave. around 1:30 a.m.

The condition of the victim is unclear at this time.

UC students and faculty members received a safety alert from police Saturday.

Police do not have a suspect.

Officers are still investigating.

