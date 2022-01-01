Man shot, killed in Roselawn on New Year’s Day, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person was shot and killed in Roselawn on New Year’s Day.

Police say they found Dwight Terrell, 46, suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1500 block of Summit Road around 12:20 a.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after, officers said.

It is unclear as to what led up to the shooting.

Police do not have a suspect at this time.

Officers are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at (513) 352-3542.

This is considered the first homicide of the year.

