Man shot, killed in Roselawn on New Year’s Day, police say
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person was shot and killed in Roselawn on New Year’s Day.
Police say they found Dwight Terrell, 46, suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1500 block of Summit Road around 12:20 a.m.
He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after, officers said.
It is unclear as to what led up to the shooting.
Police do not have a suspect at this time.
Officers are still investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at (513) 352-3542.
This is considered the first homicide of the year.
