Man shot, killed in Roselawn on New Year’s Day, police say

Police were at the scene of a fatal shooting in Roselawn on New Year's Day.
Police were at the scene of a fatal shooting in Roselawn on New Year's Day.(Storyblocks)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person was shot and killed in Roselawn on New Year’s Day.

Police say they found Dwight Terrell, 46, suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1500 block of Summit Road around 12:20 a.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after, officers said.

It is unclear as to what led up to the shooting.

Police do not have a suspect at this time.

Officers are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at (513) 352-3542.

This is considered the first homicide of the year.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

