‘Never forget this feeling:’ Fickell sees playoff loss pushing UC to next level

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - University of Cincinnati Head Football Coach Luke Fickell sat down at his first post-playoff press conference Friday night mired in the difficulty of a 27-6 loss to Alabama.

He ended it by describing that same loss as “incredible motivation” for the Bearcats football program.

There’s no doubt UC belonged on the same field as Alabama Friday night. Crimson Tide Head Coach Nick Saban himself dispelled any notions to the contrary.

But the fact that the Bearcats had their chances may only have added regret to the melancholy of their dream season coming to an end.

“This is gut-wrenching,” Fickell started his presser. “Really, really, really difficult. It’s really tough. We didn’t get it done tonight.”

Fickell later admitted to having difficulty stepping back and appreciating the larger picture.

It’s a trait UC fans should thank him for. Indeed, Fickell’s granular focus—the self-induced myopia of so much “coachspeak”—is responsible in part for the current state of the Bearcats football program.

But eventually, Fickell found some space Friday night to zoom out.

First, he dwelled on the current group of seniors, many of which arrived in Clifton when the program was in disarray. Fickell choked up a bit talking about what they’ve accomplished over four years, both on and off the field.

It’s worth dwelling on. Eighty players received Academic All-AAC honors in 2021. The Bearcats’ 990 APR (Academic Progress Rate) is tied for sixth in Division I. Every player that stayed at UC for at least four years during Ficklell’s tenure has graduated.

And the team is 44-7 since the start of the 2018 season.

Then Fickell got to talking about the program’s trajectory, being Big12-bound likely after next season.

That “gut-wrenching” feeling of the Alabama loss, so fresh and immediate like a just-stubbed toe?—it’s just the sort of thing Fickell believes shouldn’t be forgotten.

“That’s the last thing I reminded them in the locker room—never forget this feeling,” he said. “This will be an incredible motivation to take the next step.”

Senior Cornerback Coby Bryant had a similar message for his teammates.

Coby Bryant shares what he told his teammates in the locker room after the #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/z94XiRzCe3 — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 1, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.