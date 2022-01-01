Contests
No. 22 Kentucky wins Citrus Bowl thriller 20-17 over No. 15 Iowa

Chris Rodriguez scored the game-winning touchdown.
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) rushes for yardage in front of Iowa linebacker...
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) rushes for yardage in front of Iowa linebacker Jestin Jacobs (5) during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 4:27 PM EST
ORLANDO, Fla. (WKYT) - Chris Rodriguez scored a touchdown with under two minutes left and No. 22 Kentucky beat No. 15 Iowa 20-17 Saturday afternoon to win the Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium.

Wan’Dale Robinson finished with 10 catches for 170 yards and reeled off a 52-yard catch on the game-winning drive to set up the Rodriguez touchdown.

With under a minute left, DeAndre Square picked off a pass to seal the win for Mark Stoops and his Wildcats.

The Wildcats finish with ten wins for the second time in four seasons and they have now won a program-record four straight bowl games. Kentucky won the Citrus Bowl, the Belk Bowl, the Gator Bowl and now the Citrus Bowl again.

Will Levis threw for 233 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

