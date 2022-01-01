Celebration of Lights
NWS issues flood warning for Mill Creek at Evendale

Mill Creek at Evendale also recorded high waters in May of 2020.
Mill Creek at Evendale also recorded high waters in May of 2020.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A flood warning was issued Saturday afternoon for Mill Creek at Evendale, according to the National Weather Service for Wilmington, Ohio.

NWS issued the flood warning for Mill Creek at 2:43 p.m. The warning is in effect until this evening.

The river is expected to rise above flood stage with a crest of 12.2 feet. It will then fall below flood stage later this evening, according to NWS.

NWS recommends tuning in to NOAA Weather Radio for precautions and preparations.

