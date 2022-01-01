NWS issues flood warning for Mill Creek at Evendale

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A flood warning was issued Saturday afternoon for Mill Creek at Evendale, according to the National Weather Service for Wilmington, Ohio.

NWS issued the flood warning for Mill Creek at 2:43 p.m. The warning is in effect until this evening.

The river is expected to rise above flood stage with a crest of 12.2 feet. It will then fall below flood stage later this evening, according to NWS.

NWS recommends tuning in to NOAA Weather Radio for precautions and preparations.

