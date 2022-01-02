Celebration of Lights
19-year-old dies in hospital after Walnut Hills shooting

Homicide detectives are investigating a Sunday shooting in Walnut Hills that left a 19-year-old...
Homicide detectives are investigating a Sunday shooting in Walnut Hills that left a 19-year-old dead.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police have confirmed that the victim of a shooting in Walnut Hills Sunday afternoon has died.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Beecher Street for a 19-year-old male with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to UC Medical, where police say he died due to his injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Cincinnati’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

FOX19 NOW is on the scene and will update as more information becomes available.

This is the second homicide of 2022.

