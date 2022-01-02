19-year-old dies in hospital after Walnut Hills shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police have confirmed that the victim of a shooting in Walnut Hills Sunday afternoon has died.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Beecher Street for a 19-year-old male with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to UC Medical, where police say he died due to his injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Cincinnati’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

This is the second homicide of 2022.

