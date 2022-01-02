Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Another likely tornado touches down in Taylor County weeks after deadly storm

Severe weather caught in a picture by a viewer in Taylor County,
Severe weather caught in a picture by a viewer in Taylor County,(Joel Hardesty)
By Sean Baute
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Just a few weeks after deadly storms rocked western Kentucky, more tornado-strength winds ripped through Taylor County on Saturday, leaving yet another path of destruction.

Neighbors didn’t take this one lightly. One neighbor recalled the eerie scene before the storm passed.

“There was no rain. There was no sound,” Andy Warren said. ”Within seconds it hits. Within seconds it’s over.”

Other neighbors recalled similar moments, saying there was little time to react.

”It all happened so fast,” Jane Horn said. “I saw metal flying through the air. I headed to the basement, but by the time I got to the basement door, it was over.”

Jane Horn has lived in her house in Taylor County for nearly 50 years. Her family’s been in the county since the 1800s.

She’s never seen anything like this, especially two times so close together.

Others said they saw the same things she did.

”I could see stuff going across the front yard,” Tim Davis said. “It probably didn’t last but 15-20 seconds.”

Andy Warren is cleaning up now after his barn was chewed up and spit back out, piece by piece.

Thankfully though, like everyone else in his neighborhood, he said his family is okay.

“I’m beyond blessed to say that our garage is gone, but our house is still standing with minimum damage,” Warren said.

Many said they’re glad they haven’t heard of any serious injuries.

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Convict steals pizza delivery car from Clermont County Jail, police say
Police: Former inmate steals pizza man’s car from Clermont County Jail
Several Cincinnati-area hospitals welcomed their first babies of the new year.
Cincinnati-area hospitals welcome first New Year’s babies of 2022
Finneytown School District is mourning the loss of one of their students.
Finneytown schools mourn loss of student
Police were at the scene of a shooting on East McMillan Avenue New Year's Day morning.
At least one person shot near UC’s campus on New Year’s Day
Police were at the scene of a fatal shooting in Roselawn on New Year's Day.
Man shot, killed in Roselawn on New Year’s Day, police say

Latest News

Greater Cincinnati ICUs over 100 percent capacity amid omicron surge
Lettuce
CDC investigates E. coli outbreak in packaged salads, 2 cases in Ohio
The Ohio Department of Health will follow the CDC's reduced guidelines on quarantines and...
Ohio adopts reduced quarantine, isolation guidelines from CDC
19 News
Ohio’s per capita COVID-19 hospitalization rate is highest in United States
Ohio father fatally shoots daughter after mistaking her for intruder, police say