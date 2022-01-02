Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Cold and blustery on Sunday

Falling daytime temperatures
By Olga Breese
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 8:49 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We are wrapping up our First Alert Weather Day at midnight Saturday night. There will be a few spotty showers possible through the overnight period as temperatures remain in the upper 30s until dawn.

It will be blustery and frigid on Sunday. Winds will be gusty at times as high as 30 miles per hour. Temperatures take a tumble out of the 40s at dawn and into the upper 20s by afternoon. Bundle up if you are heading to Paul Brown Stadium. Wind chills will be mostly in the low and middle 20s but occasionally drop into the upper teens Sunday afternoon and evening.

Monday is cold but dry and sunny with a high of 35. However, mild weather returns Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 40s. All the medium range weather models, which forecast to the middle of the month, agree that temperatures will be near or below normal through January 16th.

Another snowy system is possible Thursday with another shot of cold air for late next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) is chased by Alabama defensive lineman Byron Young...
Cincinnati Bearcats’ special season ends with loss to Alabama in College Football Playoff
The restaurant announced the closure on Facebook.
Grand Finale Restaurant closing after decades of business
Convict steals pizza delivery car from Clermont County Jail, police say
Police: Former inmate steals pizza man’s car from Clermont County Jail
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
Donte Cammon
‘Dangerous’ Covington man wanted on attempted murder charge

Latest News

Olga Breese's Evening & Overnight Forecast
Olga Breese's Evening & Overnight Forecast
Governor Andy Beshear
Beshear issues State of Emergency due to severe Ky. weather
Mill Creek at Evendale also recorded high waters in May of 2020.
NWS issues flood warning for Mill Creek at Evendale
A line of severe thunderstorms knocked down trees and power lines around southern Genesee and...
First Alert Weather Day: Flooding Rains, Severe Storms Possible