Cold and blustery on Sunday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We are wrapping up our First Alert Weather Day at midnight Saturday night. There will be a few spotty showers possible through the overnight period as temperatures remain in the upper 30s until dawn.

It will be blustery and frigid on Sunday. Winds will be gusty at times as high as 30 miles per hour. Temperatures take a tumble out of the 40s at dawn and into the upper 20s by afternoon. Bundle up if you are heading to Paul Brown Stadium. Wind chills will be mostly in the low and middle 20s but occasionally drop into the upper teens Sunday afternoon and evening.

Monday is cold but dry and sunny with a high of 35. However, mild weather returns Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 40s. All the medium range weather models, which forecast to the middle of the month, agree that temperatures will be near or below normal through January 16th.

Another snowy system is possible Thursday with another shot of cold air for late next week.

