‘Hairspray’ to reschedule Cincinnati performances due to COVID cases

'Hairspray' to reschedule Cincinnati dates due to COVID cases(Broadway in Cincinnati)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The musical performance of ‘Hairspray’ will reschedule its Cincinnati dates due to “breakthrough positive COVID cases within the company,” according to Broadway in Cincinnati.

‘Hairspray’ was originally scheduled to play Jan. 4-9, 2022, at the Aronoff Center.

The new dates have not been announced.

Broadway in Cincinnati encourages ticket holders to hold onto their tickets while the engagement is being rescheduled.

