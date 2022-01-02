Initial charges filed in connection to deadly carjacking of off-duty Cleveland police officer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Richmond Heights Police Department said some of the first charges have been filed in connection to carjacking and deadly shooting of an off-duty Cleveland officer on New Year’s Eve.

Anthony Butler Jr. is charged by Richmond Heights police with fleeing and receiving stolen property.

Charges for the other suspects involved in the deadly incident on Rocky River Drive, as well as their identities, have not yet been announced.

The Richmond Heights department said they took over the police chase of the stolen vehicle and suspects linked to the deadly shooting of 25-year-old Shane Bartek.

The driver in the stolen vehicle eventually crashed into a fence and tree near the Riviera Apartments on Lakeshore Boulevard in Euclid.

Bartek, the officer, was pronounced dead at Fairview Hospital following the shooting.

The Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County said a cash reward up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the identity and prosecution of anyone involved in Bartek’s death.

Additional charges are being pursued for all suspects involved from other area law enforcement agencies.

This story will be updated.

