Ohio COVID-19 hospitalizations climb to new record highs to start 2022

Ohio health officials reported 37,626 new cases over the holiday weekend. Hospitalizations...
Ohio health officials reported 37,626 new cases over the holiday weekend. Hospitalizations continue to climb to new record highs.(WBRC)
By Josh Croup
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio continues to report record-high levels of hospitalizations across the state.

The Ohio Department of Health did not report new data on Saturday due to the holiday. Sunday, it reported 37,626 cases over the last two days.

The state on Friday reported new daily record of 20,598 new cases as it surpassed two million during the pandemic.

Hospitalizations are up 17% in the last week across the state, according to the Ohio Hospital Association, which says 5,850 people are hospitalized as inpatients across the state with COVID-19. 1-in-3 patients in Ohio hospitals have COVID-19.

1-in-3 patients in Ohio ICUs also have COVID-19. Those numbers climbed 5% in the last week.

Hospitalizations in northeast Ohio continue to drive the state’s surge. Half of all patients in Cleveland-area hospitals have COVID-19. The region’s inpatient count climbed 19% in the last seven days.

Northwest Ohio’s hospitalizations declined heading into Christmas, but are climbing back up once again. 1-in-4 patients as an inpatient and 1-in-3 in ICUs in northwest Ohio hospitals have COVID-19. Hospitalizations are up 15% in the last week.

The state has also vaccinated its seven millionth resident against COVID-19. Nearly 60% of the state’s entire population has now received at least one dose. 65% of adults are fully vaccinated.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

