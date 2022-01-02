Celebration of Lights
What to expect at the Cincinnati airport as omicron, weather cancel flights nationwide

Passengers go through security, Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky...
Passengers go through security, Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport in Hebron, Ky.(Kareem Elgazzar/Cincinnati Enquirer)
By Quinlan Bentley
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 7:10 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Enquirer) - With the spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19 and a mix of severe weather and heavy snow, many flights across the country have been canceled, complicating travel plans for people traveling home from the holidays.

Statistically, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport’s cancellations and delays rank in the lower third of the Jan. 1 flights listed by Flight Aware, a flight tracking service. As of 3 p.m., the Cincinnati airport had 31 total delays and 25 total cancellations.

CVG had 13 canceled and 16 delayed departures, as well as 12 canceled and 15 delayed arrivals. Those cancellations represent 11 percent of the airport’s overall traffic. Allegiant Air had the most Cincinnati cancellations with 10. Frontier Airlines had three flight cancellations while the following airlines had two each: Skywest, Southwest, Delta, Piedmont, Endeavor Air and Mesa.

By comparison, Chicago O’Hare International Airport had 165 delays and 840 cancellations as of 3 p.m., representing almost half its flights for the day, according to Flight Aware. Chicago’s Midway International had 273 cancellations, representing 56 percent of the day’s expected departures and 66 percent of its arrivals. Those airports were Nos. 1 and 2 in the world for the volume of cancellations and delays.

View of jet bridges, Friday, May 14, 2021, at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International...
View of jet bridges, Friday, May 14, 2021, at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport in Hebron, Ky.(Kareem Elgazzar/Cincinnati Enquirer)

Of the flights arriving at CVG from Chicago, three have been canceled and one was delayed. Of the flights arriving at Chicago from CVG, three were canceled and another three were delayed.

Wintry conditions aren’t forecast for Greater Cincinnati Saturday, although heavy rain and isolated flooding are possible, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio.

Thousands of flights within, entering or leaving the United States have been either canceled or delayed New Year’s Day. As of 3 p.m., more than 2,700 flights were delayed and more than 2,500 flights were canceled, Flight Aware shows.

According to USA TODAY, meteorologists predict travel-halting snowfall in at least 18 states on New Year’s Day, with winter storm warnings in place for parts of nine states.

Heavy snow was expected to spread from the Central Plains to the Mississippi Valley and Lower Great Lakes. Up to a foot of snow was likely from northeast Kansas to the Chicago Metro area.

Severe storms and a chance of tornadoes are forecast throughout the South Saturday.

More information about flights cancellations and delays nationwide can be found here. A breakdown of cancellations and delays at CVG can be found here.

