Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

1 person rescued from Clermont County apartment fire

No serious injuries were reported.
No serious injuries were reported.(FOX19 NOW)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - One person was rescued from an apartment fire in Goshen Township Monday morning, according to the fire department.

Firefighters were called to the scene on SR-132 near Kirbett around 7:30 a.m.

Goshen Township Fire and EMS said one person was rescued by a ladder from a third-floor window.

The fire was brought under control and no serious injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire or extent of damage has not been determined.

Structure Fire on Rt132 near Kirbett, crews had a working fire on the 2nd floor with subjects trapped, one person was...

Posted by Goshen Township Fire & Ems Station 18 on Monday, January 3, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old man died in a shooting on Beecher Street in Walnut Hills Sunday afternoon,...
19-year-old killed in Walnut Hills shooting identified
Several Cincinnati-area hospitals welcomed their first babies of the new year.
Cincinnati-area hospitals welcome first New Year’s babies of 2022
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) is introduced before the first quarter...
Worst to first: Bengals clinch AFC North title with win over the Chiefs
Convict steals pizza delivery car from Clermont County Jail, police say
Police: Former inmate steals pizza man’s car from Clermont County Jail
Gravity Diagnostics has seen a surge in COVID-19 testing.
NKY medical testing center sees surge in COVID-19 testing

Latest News

Taft Museum of Art and the Cincinnati Art Museum will temporarily close for a week and a half.
Cincinnati Art, Taft Museums temporarily close to give staff a break
Terrain for skiing and riding will be limited, Perfect North Slopes tweeted.
Perfect North Slopes opening up skiing, snowboarding Monday
A Mt. Orab man is in desperate need of a kidney after his health took a turn for the worst.
Man in desperate need of kidney before 75th birthday
The 7 Best Spots To Watch The Flying Pig Marathon
Flying Pig to kick off 2022 training program