1 person rescued from Clermont County apartment fire

Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - One person was rescued from an apartment fire in Goshen Township Monday morning, according to the fire department.
Firefighters were called to the scene on SR-132 near Kirbett around 7:30 a.m.
Goshen Township Fire and EMS said one person was rescued by a ladder from a third-floor window.
The fire was brought under control and no serious injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire or extent of damage has not been determined.
