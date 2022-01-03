1 person rescued from Clermont County apartment fire

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - One person was rescued from an apartment fire in Goshen Township Monday morning, according to the fire department.

Firefighters were called to the scene on SR-132 near Kirbett around 7:30 a.m.

Goshen Township Fire and EMS said one person was rescued by a ladder from a third-floor window.

The fire was brought under control and no serious injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire or extent of damage has not been determined.

Structure Fire on Rt132 near Kirbett, crews had a working fire on the 2nd floor with subjects trapped, one person was... Posted by Goshen Township Fire & Ems Station 18 on Monday, January 3, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.