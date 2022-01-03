19-year-old killed in Walnut Hills shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 19-year-old male died in a Walnut Hills shooting Sunday afternoon, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 800 block of Beecher Street at 3:50 p.m., homicide investigators wrote in a news release overnight.

They found Jalen Shepard in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

Cincinnati Fire Department personnel took him in an ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he police say he died from his injuries.

Jalen Shepard (Cincinnati Police Department)

The investigation into his killing is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 513: 352-3542.

This is the second homicide of 2022.

A 46-year-old man was fatally shot in Roselawn just after midnight on New Year’s Day Saturday, police said.

Last year, the city of Cincinnati saw a near-record high number of homicides with 93 slayings, police confirmed Monday.

That’s just one under the all-time high of 94 homicides recorded in 2020.

Most of the killings both years were the result of gunfire, police confirm.

