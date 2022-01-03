Celebration of Lights
2 to hospital from West Chester crash

Two people were taken to West Chester Hospital from a single-vehicle crash in Butler County early Monday, a township spokeswoman said.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 4:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A single-vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital in Butler County early Monday.

Police and fire crews responded to the crash in the 4500 block of Port Union Road in West Chester Township just before 3:30 a.m., according to a township spokeswoman, Barb Wilson.

Initial dispatches indicate at least one person was trapped and was cut out of the vehicle by fire crews.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

