2 to hospital from West Chester crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A single-vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital in Butler County early Monday.

Police and fire crews responded to the crash in the 4500 block of Port Union Road in West Chester Township just before 3:30 a.m., according to a township spokeswoman, Barb Wilson.

Initial dispatches indicate at least one person was trapped and was cut out of the vehicle by fire crews.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

