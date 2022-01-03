Accumulating snow possible Thursday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The first work week of 2022 is off to a cold start with snow possible on Thursday.

Monday is cold but dry and sunny with high temperatures right around freezing. Brisk north winds will make it feel much colder than that.

The high temperature will struggle to reach the low 30s, around the freezing mark.

Brisk winds will keep it feeling more like the 20s.

Skies will remain dry Tuesday and Wednesday.

Weather forecast models continue to show quite a range of possibilities for Thursday and the possibility of accumulating snow. As is common with the models and snow events they are gradually converging on a solution, according to FOX19 NOW Chief Meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer.

One sign of a model solution a meteorologist can trust is run-to-run consistency.

In this case, the model from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) has been very consistent since Friday and is supported by other models. It is the model of choice for this storm, Horstmeyer said.

According to the “EURO,” accumulating snow will arrive Thursday afternoon with air temperatures in the 20s.

Snow will fall through the evening and end shortly after midnight.

Because temperatures throughout the event are forecast to be well below freezing, dry, fluffy snow is most likely. It is too early in the evolution of the storm to be specific about accumulation amounts.

Dry, fluffy snow is not good for snowballs nor is it good for driving. It will likely stick, then melt when compressed by car tires then re-freeze into a slick, icy surface as it cools again.

