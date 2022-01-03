Contests
Bengals playoff tickets on sale

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) celebrates a deep interception return in the first...
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) celebrates a deep interception return in the first quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.(Sam Greene/Cincinnati Enquirer)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tickets for the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) wild card playoff game at Paul Brown Stadium are on sale.

The Bengals secured their playoff spot and the AFC North title on Sunday with a 34-31 win against the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5).

The Bengals playoff opponent is still up in the air. Cincinnati will know its matchup following the Week 18 games.

Cincinnati still has a chance to secure home-field advantage through the playoffs.

Based on the current AFC standings, the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) would come to Paul Brown Stadium.

The Bengals are on the road in Week 18 as they take on the Cleveland Browns (7-8). The Browns have been eliminated from the playoff picture.

