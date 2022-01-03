Bengals playoff tickets on sale

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tickets for the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) wild card playoff game at Paul Brown Stadium are on sale.

The Bengals secured their playoff spot and the AFC North title on Sunday with a 34-31 win against the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5).

The Bengals playoff opponent is still up in the air. Cincinnati will know its matchup following the Week 18 games.

>> Bengals playoff tickets <<

Cincinnati still has a chance to secure home-field advantage through the playoffs.

Based on the current AFC standings, the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) would come to Paul Brown Stadium.

The Bengals are on the road in Week 18 as they take on the Cleveland Browns (7-8). The Browns have been eliminated from the playoff picture.

