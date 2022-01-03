Contests
Cincinnati among cities getting mass COVID-19 testing site supported by National Guard

By Jared Goffinet and Trevor Peters
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati is one of nine Ohio cities that will get a mass COVID-19 test site this week, Gov. Mike DeWine announced.

The site will be operated in partnership with Ohio hospitals and health networks and the Ohio National Guard.

The governor says the sites are intended to divert testing traffic from hospital emergency rooms.

“As the demand for COVID-19 testing increases, adding to the pressure our hospitals are facing, members of the Ohio National Guard will continue to play a critical role in the state’s response,” said Gov. DeWine. “I commend Guard members for their commitment to their fellow Ohioans as they answer the call to serve.”

Around 300 National Guard members will provide support, Gov. DeWine said.

The location where the testing site will operate has not been announced.

Gov. DeWine said more information will be released later.

