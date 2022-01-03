Contests
Cincinnati Art, Taft Museums temporarily close to give staff a break

Taft Museum of Art and the Cincinnati Art Museum will temporarily close for a week and a half.
Taft Museum of Art and the Cincinnati Art Museum will temporarily close for a week and a half.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Cincinnati Art Museum and the Taft Museum of Art will close for a week and a half starting Monday to give their staff members a break.

Cincinnati Art Museum’s Louis and Louise Dieterle Nippert Director Cameron Kitchin says it is a “needed intermission” after two years of the pandemic.

This includes indoor galleries, Terrace Cafe, the museum shop, and public programs so that employees and volunteers can focus on healing and community service.

The Taft Museum of Art says that they are temporarily closing due to the spread of COVID-19 and to ensure the safety of staff, volunteers and visitors.. Programs and events will be rescheduled or held virtually.

Officials with the museum add that ticket holders will also be notified of cancellations and/or rescheduled dates. They will also honor refunds.

Museum officials say all staff will continue full employment and receive regular pay and benefits during the closure.

The Cincinnati Art Museum and the Taft Museum of Art are not the only places in the Cincinnati area to close temporarily.

On Friday, Perfect North announced that they were temporarily closing due to the unusual weather.

According to FOX19 NOW’s meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer, temperatures were in the 60s and 50s on Friday and Saturday, with heavy rain through Saturday night.

Perfect North says that they will reopen Monday at 1 p.m.

