Cold start to work week, snow is possible

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The first work week of 2022 is off to a cold start with snow possible on Thursday.

Temperatures are in the low-to-mid-20s as you head out Monday morning.

It feels like the teens with the wind chill.

The sun is expected to return later this morning, but it will remain chilly.

We will stay dry with sunny skies later.

The high temperature will struggle to reach the low 30s, around the freezing mark.

Brisk winds will keep it feeling more like the 20s.

Skies will remain dry Tuesday and Wednesday.

Temperatures will climb into the low 40s Tuesday and rise into the upper 40s Wednesday.

Looking ahead to Thursday, we are tracking the possibility of snow - but it’s not clear yet how much we could see or what time.

