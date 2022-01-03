COVID-19 testing sites open at Crossroads Church locations

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Crossroads Church locations are opening up COVID-19 testing sites in the Tri-State.

Crossroads West Side began hosting an Ethos Testing site on Dec. 30. Drive-up PCR tests are available there 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

OTHER LOCATIONS:

Crossroads Mason will begin hosting a drive-thru test location on Tuesday. Testing will also be available there 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Crossroads Florence will begin hosting a drive-thru location on Thursday. Testing will also be available there 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Crossroads Oakley is expected to begin hosting a walk-in and by-appointment testing location next week. Timing for that opening is pending Ethos staff availability.

