COVID-19 testing sites open at Crossroads Church locations

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Crossroads Church locations are opening up COVID-19 testing sites in the Tri-State.

Crossroads West Side began hosting an Ethos Testing site on Dec. 30. Drive-up PCR tests are available there 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

OTHER LOCATIONS:

  • Crossroads Mason will begin hosting a drive-thru test location on Tuesday. Testing will also be available there 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
  • Crossroads Florence will begin hosting a drive-thru location on Thursday. Testing will also be available there 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
  • Crossroads Oakley is expected to begin hosting a walk-in and by-appointment testing location next week. Timing for that opening is pending Ethos staff availability.

Click here to schedule your COVID-19 test.

