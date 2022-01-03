Celebration of Lights
Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Food From The Heart
Advertisement

Dry and cold

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:33 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Monday is cold but dry and sunny with high temperatures right around freezing. Brisk north winds will make it feel much colder than that. Dry conditions continue on Tuesday with slightly milder temps in the mid 40s. So far Wednesday looks to feature increasing afternoon clouds as highs reach for the upper 40s.

We are tracking the possibility for measurable snow on Thursday. While this could be a significant snow event, it is much too early in the evolution of the storm to pinpoint accumulation potential and exact track. Things may change over the next 48 hours.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old man died in a shooting on Beecher Street in Walnut Hills Sunday afternoon,...
19-year-old killed in Walnut Hills shooting
Several Cincinnati-area hospitals welcomed their first babies of the new year.
Cincinnati-area hospitals welcome first New Year’s babies of 2022
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) is introduced before the first quarter...
Worst to first: Bengals clinch AFC North title with win over the Chiefs
Convict steals pizza delivery car from Clermont County Jail, police say
Police: Former inmate steals pizza man’s car from Clermont County Jail
Finneytown School District is mourning the loss of one of their students.
Finneytown schools mourn loss of student

Latest News

Olga Breese's Evening & Overnight Forecast
Olga Breese's Evening & Overnight Forecast
logo
Cold and sunny on Monday
Sunday Forecast
Sunday Forecast
A line of severe thunderstorms knocked down trees and power lines around southern Genesee and...
A Few Flakes Today, Accumulating Snow Possible Thursday