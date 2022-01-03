Dry and cold

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Monday is cold but dry and sunny with high temperatures right around freezing. Brisk north winds will make it feel much colder than that. Dry conditions continue on Tuesday with slightly milder temps in the mid 40s. So far Wednesday looks to feature increasing afternoon clouds as highs reach for the upper 40s.

We are tracking the possibility for measurable snow on Thursday. While this could be a significant snow event, it is much too early in the evolution of the storm to pinpoint accumulation potential and exact track. Things may change over the next 48 hours.

