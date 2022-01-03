Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Famous Key West buoy burned after 2 set tree on fire

This photo provided by The City of Key West, Fla., shows Southernmost Point buoy on Saturday,...
This photo provided by The City of Key West, Fla., shows Southernmost Point buoy on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 in Key West, Fla. Police are searching for two people who burned a part of Key West’s famous Southernmost Point buoy early New Year’s Day after setting a fire near the landmark tourism icon.(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida are searching for two people who burned a part of Key West’s famous Southernmost Point buoy early New Year’s Day after setting a fire near the tourist attraction.

Authorities said two males lit a Christmas tree on fire in front of the buoy around 3:30 a.m. Saturday and the flames charred sections of the colorful, 4-ton cement monument that reads “90 miles to Cuba, Southernmost Point, Continental U.S.A.”

Archival webcam images of the buoy from a marketing company shows two people lighting the tree on fire near the marker, with the flames leaving a large black burn mark on the monument.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old man died in a shooting on Beecher Street in Walnut Hills Sunday afternoon,...
19-year-old killed in Walnut Hills shooting identified
Several Cincinnati-area hospitals welcomed their first babies of the new year.
Cincinnati-area hospitals welcome first New Year’s babies of 2022
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) is introduced before the first quarter...
Worst to first: Bengals clinch AFC North title with win over the Chiefs
Convict steals pizza delivery car from Clermont County Jail, police say
Police: Former inmate steals pizza man’s car from Clermont County Jail
Gravity Diagnostics has seen a surge in COVID-19 testing.
NKY medical testing center sees surge in COVID-19 testing

Latest News

Blackberry users have mostly moved on to newer devices.
Most classic Blackberry phones to stop working Tuesday
Snow falls at the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
School, work, travel can wait as snow blankets U.S. capital
Taft Museum of Art and the Cincinnati Art Museum will temporarily close for a week and a half.
Cincinnati Art, Taft Museums temporarily close to give staff a break
FILE - This Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, file photo shows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration...
FDA expands Pfizer boosters for more teens as omicron surges
Terrain for skiing and riding will be limited, Perfect North Slopes tweeted.
Perfect North Slopes opening up skiing, snowboarding Monday