Flying Pig to kick off 2022 training program
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 9:22 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Flying Pig Marathon and Fleet Feet are scheduled to kick off the 2022 training program Monday night.
More than 300 people are registered to attend the training kick off at 50 West Brewery.
The 17-week training schedule will be delivered in four phases.
Weeks 1-5: Welcome & Fit In
- Week 1: Welcome & Settle In
- Week 2: Gear Matters
- Week 3: Finding Your Why
- Week 4: Avoiding Running Injuries with Oxford Physical Therapy
- Week 5: Hydration 101
Weeks 6-10: Settle In
- Week 6: What & When to Eat with GU Energy
- Week 7: How Much & How Often to Eat with GU Energy
- Week 8: Food to ReCharge with GU Energy
- Week 9: Strong Runners
- Week 10: Move to Recharge
Weeks 11-14: Lock In
- Week 11: Heart Mini Prep
- Week 12: Store to Store Adventure
- Week 13: Race Prep & Planning
- Week 14: Annual 20:12 Celebration
Weeks 15-17: Focus In - the last few weeks of training are dedicated to rest, race planning and staying loose
- Week 15: Dress for Success
- Week 16: It Takes a Community
- Week 17: More Prep & Celebrate
If you are interested in participating, you can register here.
For more information on the training program, visit their website.
