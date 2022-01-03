Flying Pig to kick off 2022 training program

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Flying Pig Marathon and Fleet Feet are scheduled to kick off the 2022 training program Monday night.

More than 300 people are registered to attend the training kick off at 50 West Brewery.

The 17-week training schedule will be delivered in four phases.

Weeks 1-5: Welcome & Fit In

Week 1: Welcome & Settle In

Week 2: Gear Matters

Week 3: Finding Your Why

Week 4: Avoiding Running Injuries with Avoiding Running Injuries with Oxford Physical Therapy

Week 5: Hydration 101

Weeks 6-10: Settle In

Week 6: What & When to Eat with GU Energy

Week 7: How Much & How Often to Eat with GU Energy

Week 8: Food to ReCharge with GU Energy

Week 9: Strong Runners

Week 10: Move to Recharge

Weeks 11-14: Lock In

Week 11: Heart Mini Prep

Week 12: Store to Store Adventure

Week 13: Race Prep & Planning

Week 14: Annual 20:12 Celebration

Weeks 15-17: Focus In - the last few weeks of training are dedicated to rest, race planning and staying loose

Week 15: Dress for Success

Week 16: It Takes a Community

Week 17: More Prep & Celebrate

If you are interested in participating, you can register here.

For more information on the training program, visit their website.

