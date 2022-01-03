Hoosiers Fall At Penn State

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WAVE) – The Indiana men have looked unbeatable at home, but still can’t find a win on the road after Sunday’s 61-58 loss at Penn State.

Trayce Jackson-Davis was a force as usual offensively for the Hoosiers scoring 20 points, but was held to just five rebounds. Rebounding was an issue for Indiana. The Nittany Lions outrebounded the Hoosiers 39-29, but even more glaring was Indiana’s perimeter defense. Penn State made 11-22 from downtown, while Indiana made just four three pointers for the game.

IU has now lost six straight road games going back to last season. The Hoosiers are back in action on Thursday hosting #15 Ohio State.

