Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Little Caesars raises price of Hot-N-Ready pizza

Little Caesars raised the price of its Hot-N-Ready pepperoni pizza.
Little Caesars raised the price of its Hot-N-Ready pepperoni pizza.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The third-largest pizza chain in the U.S. is raising the price of one of its most popular deals.

Little Caesars says its signature $5 Hot-N-Ready pepperoni pizza will now cost $5.55, an increase of 11%.

But the restaurant chain said the Hot-N-Ready will be better than ever.

The new version will be topped with 33% more pepperoni.

Little Caesars says the new price is a permanent change.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old man died in a shooting on Beecher Street in Walnut Hills Sunday afternoon,...
19-year-old killed in Walnut Hills shooting identified
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) is introduced before the first quarter...
Worst to first: Bengals clinch AFC North title with win over the Chiefs
Several Cincinnati-area hospitals welcomed their first babies of the new year.
Cincinnati-area hospitals welcome first New Year’s babies of 2022
Convict steals pizza delivery car from Clermont County Jail, police say
Police: Former inmate steals pizza man’s car from Clermont County Jail
Gravity Diagnostics has seen a surge in COVID-19 testing.
NKY medical testing center sees surge in COVID-19 testing

Latest News

Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
Of at least 991 buildings destroyed by the fire, most were homes. But the blaze also burned...
Investigators narrow search for origin of Colorado wildfire
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to reporters after a Democratic policy...
Schumer: Senate to vote on filibuster change for voting bill
In this Sunday, April 11, 2021, file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks. during a television...
Settlement between Epstein, Prince Andrew accuser now public