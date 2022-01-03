Man in desperate need of kidney before 75th birthday

MT. ORAB, Ohio (WXIX) -A Mt. Orab man is in desperate need of a kidney before his birthday on Dec. 23 after his health took a turn for the worst.

Gary Frye was diagnosed in 2019 with an aggressive kidney disease called Fibrillary Glomerulopathy. His doctors recently told him that he would no longer be eligible for a cadaver kidney after his next birthday.

His family says that his health deteriorated quickly within the last six months, causing him to start dialysis. Since he began dialysis, Frye began to gain a little energy, but he still struggles to do simple things like mowing the lawn or getting groceries.

His family says that he loves to travel and see family, but he cannot do that because of his situation. So, they are asking the community to help him find a donor before his birthday.

Those interested in donating can contact the Tricia Monson with the Christ Hospital transplant team at 513-585-2000.

