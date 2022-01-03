Mayor-elect Pureval’s swearing-in ceremony moved to Washington Park due to COVID-19 cases

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mayor-elect Aftab Pureval’s swearing-in ceremony for Tuesday will now be held outside on the northern lawn of Washington Park.

The decision to move the ceremony from the Cincinnati Music Hall Ballroom to the park due to rising COVID-19 cases, officials announced Monday.

“As we commemorate the start of a new chapter for Cincinnati, we will exercise an abundance of caution in consideration of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” Mayor-elect Pureval said. “While we are moving the ceremony outside in consultation with the city’s leading health experts, I look forward to an exciting day for our city.”

The ceremony will still begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Mayor-elect Pureval will be sworn in by Judge Timothy S. Black.

