Northside restaurant out thousands of dollars after break-in to start 2022

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Blue Jay Restaurant in Northside is having a rough start to 2022 after thieves broke into the business.

Vasiliki Brunson owns the Blue Jay Restaurant on Hamilton Avenue.

She says the restaurant was closed for News Year’s Day, and when her dad came to open the restaurant the next day, he was greeted with this broken glass.

“He called me right away because the glass had been broken on the front door and when inside and the back door had been left wide open, so they came in from the front and decided to leave out from the back,” Brunson explained.

Brunson says the burglar rummaged through the entire restaurant, including the freezers, and left with a stash of cash.

She’s still not sure if it was a random break-in or if it was someone familiar with the restaurant.

As the family business is still trying to rebound from the pandemic, she says the break-in was a major blow.

Brunson says they are now out $4,000 to cover the money lost and the repairs.

The silver lining for Brunson has been the community support. After customers learned of the break-in, they packed the restaurant to show their support.

After 55 years in business, this is only the second time the restaurant has been burglarized.

The owner says they are now considering adding surveillance cameras.

In the meantime, Cincinnati police are investigating.

