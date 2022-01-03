Parents indicted, face life in prison for death of 5-month-old and abuse of 2-year-old

Contests
By Natalya Daoud
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The parents of a five-month-old and 2-year-old were indicted Monday and are now facing a maximum life sentence in connection with the death of their infant and abusing their toddler, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters.

Deters explains that Donte Farrier and Shakayla Sams, both 19, are facing several charges, including murder and child abuse.

On Dec. 22, officers were called to the 2300 block of Sunnyhill Drive, located in the Villages at Roll Hill, for a domestic violence incident.

Deters says that when they arrived, they found a child unresponsive.

The child, Casey Sams, was taken to a Cincinnati Children’s hospital, where he was placed on life support. According to Deters, Casey died on Dec. 27 from a traumatic brain injury.

He also had a dislocated neck, subdural hemorrhage, and a swollen brain. Doctors also found additional evidence of abuse, including, old and new rib fractures, bruising on the top of his scalp, and scarring on his leg.

Officers also found another child while they were at the house. Deters says they found a 2-year-old severely malnourished. The toddler was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is now in the ICU.

Doctors discovered that he also had new and old injuries, including a lacerated pancreas.

Farrier and Sams face two counts of murder, three counts of child endangering, and three counts of felonious assault. If convicted on all charges, they could face a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Deters says that the investigation is still ongoing at this time. If there is any additional information, Deters explains that they will take this case back to the grand jury.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

