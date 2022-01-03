Perfect North Slopes opening up skiing, snowboarding Monday

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WXIX) - Perfect North Slopes is open for skiing and snowboarding starting at 1 p.m. Monday.

Perfect North closed from Dec. 31 through Jan. 2. because of the warm weather.

Snow tubing will re-open Tuesday at 1 p.m.

Snowmaking is back! Ski and snowboard today from 1:00 PM until 9:30 PM tonight. Terrain for skiing and riding will be limited. Snow tubing will re-open Tuesday, January 4th at 1:00 PM.

