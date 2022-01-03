Contests
Perfect North Slopes opening up skiing, snowboarding Monday

Terrain for skiing and riding will be limited, Perfect North Slopes tweeted.
Terrain for skiing and riding will be limited, Perfect North Slopes tweeted.(Perfect North Slopes Facebook page)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WXIX) - Perfect North Slopes is open for skiing and snowboarding starting at 1 p.m. Monday.

Perfect North closed from Dec. 31 through Jan. 2. because of the warm weather.

Snow tubing will re-open Tuesday at 1 p.m.

