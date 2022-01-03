Perfect North Slopes opening up skiing, snowboarding Monday
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WXIX) - Perfect North Slopes is open for skiing and snowboarding starting at 1 p.m. Monday.
Perfect North closed from Dec. 31 through Jan. 2. because of the warm weather.
Snow tubing will re-open Tuesday at 1 p.m.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.