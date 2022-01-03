Tri-State hospitals scale back elective surgeries due to rising COVID hospitalizations

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - St. Elizabeth and TriHealth are scaling back on elective surgeries for the time being due to the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations at their facilities.

St. Elizabeth said the rise in COVID hospitalizations is causing them to “hold off scheduling any additional same-day and elective surgeries that require admissions through Jan. 8 and halting any non-emergent add-on cases until mid-January.”

At TriHealth, they are choosing to limit elective surgeries and procedures, Senior Public Relations Consultant Michael Mattingly confirmed.

“To keep hospital beds available during this COVID surge, we are making operational changes, such as limiting elective surgeries and procedures that require hospital admissions and keeping patients longer in the post-anesthesia care units (PACUs) to avoid taking up patient beds needed for care,” Mattingly explained Monday.

FOX19 NOW also reached to UC Health and Christ Hospital to see if they are making any changes.

This story will be updated with their responses.

