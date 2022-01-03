Union says 300 CPS staff out Monday due to COVID; is remote learning next?

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - On the first day back from winter break, more than 300 Cincinnati Public Schools employees were out sick with positive COVID-19 cases, the teacher’s union president told our media partners at the Enquirer.

Cincinnati Federation of Teacher President Julie Sellers said people from the district’s central office were sent to cover some classrooms Monday. “It’s a real crisis,” Sellers said. “It’s not sustainable to have safe staffing.”

Some school systems around the U.S. extended their holiday break Monday or switched back to online instruction because of the explosion in COVID-19 cases, while others pressed ahead with in-person classes amid a seemingly growing sense that Americans will have to learn to co-exist with the virus.

The Cincinnati Public Schools board meets Monday night and has added a COVID-19 discussion to the agenda.

It is unclear what action the board or the district’s interim superintendent could take. In the past, when the decision to go to remote learning has been made, it has applied to the whole district. However, some cities facing the same problems right now are just moving specific buildings or schools remote.

Sellers said that staff cases of COVID-19 were at similar levels after Thanksgiving in 2020 when the district went remote for more than two months.

She said under normal conditions substitute teachers can fill about 60% of the call-ins for the district. Sellers said on Monday this rate had fallen to 37% meaning there aren’t enough substitutes.

Across Ohio, districts are making last-minute changes. Cleveland Metro announced late last week it would go remote, according to Cleveland.com.

The superintendent of Nordonia Hills School District in Summit County announced Sunday it was extending winter break at an elementary due to COVID-19′s effects on staffing. He said he expected the school to only be closed Monday but later announced that would extend to Tuesday.

Columbus City Schools also “transitioned” ten schools in the district to remote learning Monday due to a high number of staff absences. On Monday at 4:30 p.m., the district website did not have any news about how classes would be continuing at those schools.

Melissa Cropper is the president of the Ohio Federation of Teachers. She said districts in the state should have been more prepared.

“Going into the holiday break, omicron was on the rise,” Cropper said. “It’s disappointing to me that schools didn’t make a decision prior to the break to take an extra week.”

She said this could have given parents more time to prepare.

“We absolutely firmly believe that the best education for students is face to face with their teacher,” Cropper said. “We also have to understand that just being in school is not necessarily good education if half the staff is absent.”

