Zac Taylor won’t say if Joe Burrow will play Sunday, but knee not a concern

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - Cincinnati Bengals fans can rest assured star quarterback Joe Burrow, who suffered a knee injury in the final moments of Sunday’s win over the Kansas City Chiefs, is going to be fine.

Burrow said following the game his right knee injury is “nothing serious” and if his team needed him to finish the game to win, he would have been able to go back in. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Burrow’s knee got “twisted up” on and that’s why he left the field. Burrow left the field in visible pain but while walking to the locker room to celebrate with his teammates appeared to be moving better.

“I don’t want to make any predictions, but I think he would’ve been okay,” Taylor said following the game of Burrow. “He knew we were just taking a knee, so he just said Brandon (Allen) come in there and take the knee and move on.”

As far as how Burrow is feeling a day after, Taylor echoed a similar sentiment.

“Joe’s good,” Taylor said on Monday. “He seems to be in a good mindset right now.”

With the Bengals clinching the AFC North and securing a postseason berth, Taylor has a decision to make on if he plans to play his starters this week. Cincinnati’s final regular-season game against the Browns doesn’t have the same implications it would if the Bengals didn’t beat the Chiefs. The only scenario it would make sense for Taylor to play his starters, including Burrow, is to try and get the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC but several situations would have to play out for that to even be achievable. The Bengals are currently the No. 3 seed in the AFC.

Taylor was asked if he has made a decision on if he’ll play Burrow in Cleveland and the Bengals’ head coach said he’s unable to say whether he will or won’t play at this moment.

“I don’t know if I would be able to answer that about any player at this moment,” Taylor said.

Burrow said the injury he suffered is not on the knee he had surgically repaired last year. It’s the other knee and he first injured a few weeks ago when the Bengals lost to the Chargers. Regardless of if Burrow plays on Sunday or not, don’t be surprised if he’s held out of practice early on in the week as that has become normal for Taylor to do for his players at this point in the season.

“It’s my right knee that was a little sore after the Chargers game, I think it was,” Burrow said. “I just re-aggravated it a little bit.”

The first injury report of the week will come out on Wednesday.

