Men accused of assaulting UC student at gunpoint on New Years Eve

Police are searching for the suspects.
By Chancelor Winn
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are searching for two men accused of robbing and assaulting a University of Cincinnati student at gunpoint before stealing his car.

The student, who preferred to remain anonymous, has a broken nose, two black eyes and multiple stitches.

He says the carjacking happened just before midnight on New Years’ Eve outside his home on Glendora Avenue a few blocks from the university.

“These two guys walked up on me,” he recalled. “They were asking for my keys, and I kind of swatted one of them away, and the other one pistol whipped me.”

The victim says he’s thankful to be alive.

“They were both armed,” he said. “There were two of them with handguns. You don’t want to chance it. I don’t know the person and I didn’t have anything on me. It’s a lose-lose, and losing a cheap car is not as bad as losing your life.”

A few houses down the road lives Bennett Vail, another UC student, who says he’s going to focus on being more alert and protecting his belongings.

“I’m just a lot more cautious,” he said. “My neighbors, they’ve gotten stuff stolen before. But you just got to make sure to lock your car. That’s literally the biggest thing I can say is lock your car, because they can just open the door and whatever is in there is theirs.”

Cincinnati Police District 5 officers do not believe the alleged incident is part of larger trend. They advise people to be mindful of their surroundings walking to their cars.

