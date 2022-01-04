84-year-old NKY man reported missing, search leads to Ohio River, dispatchers say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A search is underway right now on the Ohio River for an 84-year-old man reported missing early Tuesday, according to Kenton County dispatchers.

Richard Alcorn of Covington was last seen about 9:30 p.m. Monday on Swain Court, dispatchers say.

He was reported missing about 3:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Boone County Water Rescue and Covington police are on the Ohio River off River Road looking for him after receiving information that led them to the water, dispatchers say.

They describe Alcorn is described as white with grayish hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue sweatshirt and red house shoes. He wears glasses, but dispatchers say it’s not clear if he was wearing them when he left.

A photo of Alcorn is not yet available, according to dispatchers.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Covington police: 859-292-2222.

