Bengals place several starters on COVID-19 list

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals placed several starters on the COVID-19 list on Tuesday.

Safety Vonn Bell, defensive end Trey Hendrickson, center Trey Hopkins, and guard Quinton Spain are all on COVID-19, the Bengals announced Tuesday.

Linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither was put on the Reserve/Injured list also.

With the Bengals already securing the AFC North and a playoff spot, it is unclear if any of the starters would have actually played in Week 18 against the Cleveland Browns.

On Monday, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was asked if Joe Burrow, who was injured in the final moments of last Sunday’s game, would play in Cleveland.

Taylor responded, saying, “I don’t know if I would be able to answer that about any player at this moment.”

It should be noted the Bengals still have an outside chance at claiming home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.

The Bengals are the current No. 3 seed and would need the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans to both lose this week.

