Bethel police issue warning about person pretending to be an officer

BETHEL, OH (WXIX) - Bethel police are urging drivers to be cautious because they believe someone is impersonating an officer in the community.

The department shared on social media Monday that someone in a white SUV, with “POLICE” on the side in green, has been stopping vehicles along State Route 125 and State Route 133.

Police said the person in the SUV has been pretending to be an officer, which is something they take very seriously.

According to Bethel police, if you are pulled over by a real officer, the police vehicle will be labeled with the jurisdiction and a vehicle number.

They also said that any Bethel officer involved in a traffic stop will be dressed in uniform and will identity themselves appropriately.

If you unsure whether someone is a real officer, you can call the Clermont County Communication Center to confirm that it is an officer stopping you.

In the meantime, anyone who has seen the SUV is asked to call police.

