Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Betty White died of natural causes, agent says

Despite the passing of the star on Friday, “Betty White: A Celebration” is still coming to...
Despite the passing of the star on Friday, “Betty White: A Celebration” is still coming to selected theaters in a special showing Jan. 17, the producers said.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Betty White is believed to have died peacefully in her sleep of natural causes, according to her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas.

Witjas told People magazine White did not receive a COVID-19 booster shot, in an effort to clear up rumors circulating about the icon’s death.

“She died of natural causes. Her death should not be politicized – that is not the life she lived,” Wijas told People in a statement.

The beloved actress died Dec. 31. She was 99 years old and would have celebrated her centennial birthday Jan. 17.

“Betty White: A Celebration,” a documentary made to honor her on her birthday, will still air in a special showing at select theaters.

“We will go forward with our plans to show the film on January 17 in hopes our film will provide a way for all who loved her to celebrate her life – and experience what made her such a national treasure,” the producers said in a statement posted on Fathom Events.

The tribute includes her final interview and classic moments from her many TV appearances, including “The Golden Girls,” “Hot in Cleveland” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

Tickets are on sale at Fathom Events.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Public Schools will announce its plan for reopening in the fall by the end of June.
CPS Board split on remote learning as staff absences approach 400
Donte Farrier (left) and Shakayla Sams (right) were indicted for the death of their infant son...
Parents indicted, face life in prison for death of 5-month-old and abuse of 2-year-old
Winter snow
Accumulating snow possible Thursday
Two people were taken to West Chester Hospital from a single-vehicle crash in Butler County...
2 to hospital from West Chester crash
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will take over the case since it involves an officer’s...
Mississippi officer discovers son’s body in the road while responding to a call

Latest News

The American Kennel Club announced that the Mudi (left) and Russian Toy (right) have received...
‘Mudi’? Try a toy: American Kennel Club adds 2 dog breeds
The CDC on Tuesday recommended shortening the recommended interval of time between when people...
CDC signs off on Pfizer extra dose measures
Interstate 95 is seen Tuesday morning. Motorists spent all night stranded on the roadway.
Drivers snowed-in all night as I-95 shuts down in Virginia
Washington Football Team takes the field before a NFL football game between the Philadelphia...
Washington to reveal new name Feb. 2; won’t be RedWolves