Butler County woman dies nearly a month after crash, coroner says

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 34-year-old Butler County woman died Monday from injuries she suffered in a crash last month, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Antwanise Bonner of West Chester Township was pronounced dead at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.

The crash occurred Dec. 10 in Liberty Township, according to the coroner’s office.

A spokeswoman for the Butler County Sheriff’s Office referred FOX19 NOW to the crash report when we requested information. She said they had nothing to provide beyond what was in the report, which states:

The crash occurred shortly after 7 a.m. at Ohio 747 and Hamilton Mason Road.

Bonner was behind the wheel of a blue, 2014 Chevrolet Cruze headed northbound on Ohio 747 attempting to turn west, or left, onto Hamilton Mason Road.

The Chevrolet, which was traveling at 15 mph in a 55 mph zone, failed to yield while turning, striking a silver SUV, a 2015 Nissan Murano.

The Chevrolet overturned.

The SUV was traveling 55 mph at the time of the crash, the report shows.

The driver of that vehicle, a 49-year-old Hamilton woman, also was hurt and taken to UC Hospital, the report states.

