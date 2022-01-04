Contests
Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield to have shoulder surgery as soon as possible, miss season finale

19 News
19 News
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:18 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said while speaking with the media on Tuesday that quarterback Baker Mayfield will have surgery on his injured left shoulder as soon as possible, meaning he will miss the season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals.

After Monday’s 26-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Mayfield admitted that he intends on getting surgery to repair the torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder.

“I’ve made the decision and have had discussions that I am going to have surgery,” the Browns quarterback said.

The Browns are scheduled to host the Bengals on Sunday, a week after Cincinnati secured the AFC North title.

“It’s time for me to start looking at what’s in the best interest of me and my health,” Mayfield said.

Mayfield, who has been dealing with the injury since Week 2, was sacked nine times during the Monday Night Football game.

“I’ve continued to lay it out on the line when I haven’t been healthy and tried to fight for our guys,” Mayfield added. “Right now, I’m pretty damn beat up, to be honest with you. There’s no way around it. I gave it everything I had tonight.”

Fans on social media were not kind to Mayfield and the Browns, who were already officially eliminated from playoff contention ahead of Monday’s game.

The 7-9 Browns host the playoffs-bound Bengals to end the 2021-22 season on Jan. 9 at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

