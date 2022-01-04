Contests
Father frustrated with district probe into alleged touching of daughter, 12

‘This is why girls don’t come forward. They’re afraid of not being believed.’
A Talawanda Middle School teacher is on paid administrative leave.
By Courtney King
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:23 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OXFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - Nearly a month after a Tri-State student accused a teacher of touching her inappropriately, the girl’s father says they’re in the dark about where the investigation stands.

Will the teacher be charged? Terminated? Dustin and his 12-year-old daughter don’t know.

“This is why girls don’t come forward,” he said. “They’re afraid of not being believed.”

The district announced on Dec. 8 it had placed a Talawanda Middle School teachr on paid leave after a student reported “unprofessional behavior with the teacher.

Oxford police said they were called to the school because a staff member had touched a student. Officers said the victim was not injured.

“He had placed his hand on her shoulder,” Dustin said. “Before walking away, he slid his hand down the front of her chest.”

Dustin, who preferred not to reveal his surname, says his daughter went right to the principal’s office after the alleged touching despite fears no one would believe her. For that, he says, he’s proud.

Now he says he’s frustrated.

“The district takes all allegations seriously. The safety and well-being of students remain the highest priority of the Talawanda School District,” a district spokesperson said after the incident.

That was 26 days ago.

“I don’t understand why it takes this much time,” he said. “It’s tough to digest.”

Dustin understands the school may have protocols to follow, but his family has been waiting for more than a month to find out whether the teacher will be returning.

“She’s afraid of going back to school because of him,” Dustin said.

The Talawanda School District told us Monday the incident remains under investigation and that a decision won’t be reached until that investigation is complete.

An Oxford police detective also says the investigation is still open.

The 12-year-old’s father says the ordeal has taken an emotional toll on his daughter.

“There have been days where she doesn’t feel like getting out of bed,” he said. “She didn’t want to go to school a few days.”

Dustin says he reminds his daughter she did the right thing coming forward.

“In a couple of years, she might look back and think, ‘I saved other girls from going through the same thing.’”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

