Find COVID-19 test site near you
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - If you need to get a COVID-19 test, there are plenty of places you can go to in the Tri-State.
Note: Call ahead to the testing location to ensure appointments/tests are available.
Hamilton County no-cost PCR testing sites
Crossroads Church testing locations
A mass COVID-19 testing site is coming to Cincinnati, Gov. Mike DeWine says. The location for the site has not been announced.
More in Hamilton County:
Butler County:
Brown County:
Clermont County:
Warren County:
Adams County:
Clinton County:
Highland County:
Kentucky COVID-19 testing locations:
- Alexandria Drugs - 859-635-2171
- ARCpoint Labs of Florence - 859-444-6700
- Bracken County Health Department - 606-735-2157
- CareFirst Urgent Care in Florence - 859-817-1320
- CareFirst Urgent Care in Fort Wright - 859-344-2760
- CareFirst Urgent Care in Newport - 859-261-0506
- CVS: Find location near you online
- Duran Healthcare - 859-317-6644
- Ethos Laboratories in Newport - schedule online
- Gravity Diagnostics (Covington) - 855-841-711
- HealthPoint Family Care in Covington/Florence/Newport - 859-655-6100
- Walgreens: Find location near you online
More Kentucky COVID-19 testing sites can be found here.
Indiana COVID-19 testing locations:
- Dearborn County sites:
- Franklin County sites:
More Indiana COVID-19 testing sites can be found online here.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.