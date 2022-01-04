Man shot by Butler County deputy sentenced on child porn charges

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man shot by a Butler County deputy in May has been sentenced for his guilty plea in a sex crime case.

Alex Hoskins, 26, pleaded guilty to three counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity oriented material, one count of obstructing official business and a gun specification.

He was sentenced to two years with credit for 210 days and five years probation when he gets out.

Hoskins is also labeled a Tier 1 sex offender.

An acting detective with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office shot and wounded Hoskins on May 10 while sheriff’s officials and federal officials conducted a child porn investigation at a Ross Township home.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said Hoskins pointed a handgun at Detective Ricky Phillips in the 4200 block of Jennifer Drive, and Phillips shot him in the chest “to eliminate the threat.”

He was transported to Fort Hamilton Hughes Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hoskins was released and taken to the Butler County Jail.

According to the sheriff’s office, he confessed in an interview to possessing child porn as well as sending and receiving child porn images and videos.

Jones said Hoskins told Phillips wanted to die “suicide by cop.”

Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser said an independent review of the police-involved shooting determined the use of force was “justified.”

A Butler County grand jury reviewed all evidence and declined to issue an indictment against any law enforcement officials.

