Missing NKY man found in Latonia, officials say

UPDATE: Richard Alfcorn has been located and is OK, according to Campbell County Emergency Management officials.

Earlier story:

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A search is underway right now on and around the Ohio River for an 84-year-old northern Kentucky man reported missing early Tuesday, according to Kenton County dispatchers.

Richard Alcorn of Covington was last seen about 9:30 p.m. Monday on Swain Court, dispatchers say.

He was reported missing about 3:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Covington police and fire crews and emergency management crews from both Kenton and Campbell counties are all involved for the search off River Road, dispatchers say.

Police received information that led them to the water, but fire officials say they received information he may be in Ludlow.

Authorities are working to confirm that tip, according to Covington fire officials.

Earlier, Kenton County dispatchers described Alcorn is described as white man with grayish hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue sweatshirt and red house shoes, according to dispatch.

He wears glasses, but dispatchers say it’s not clear if he was wearing them when he left.

A photo of Alcorn is not yet available, according to dispatchers.

Covington police say they plan to give an update this morning.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Covington police: 859-292-2222.

