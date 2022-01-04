Mt Healthy first Tri-State school district to announce remote learning

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mt. Healthy will shift some students to remote learning beginning Wednesday due to a significant number of COVID cases and quarantines.

The district shared an update on the remote learning plan Tuesday night.

Students at Mt. Healthy Junior High School (grades 6-8) and Mt. Healthy High School (grades 9-12) will learn remotely through Jan. 7.

Computers can be picked up on Jan. 5.

Students at North Elementary, South Elementary and the Early Learning Center will remain in person at this time.

The district says elementary students will still receive a computer to take home Jan. 5.

Mt. Healthy is the first school district in the region to announce remote learning.

That’s no surprise; the district was unusually proactive against the delta variant, announcing in September 2020 a scheduled-out remote-learning period that would not take effect until October.

That period lasted two weeks, highlighting the different challenges presented by delta as compared to the omicron variant.

Data show omicron is more transmissible than early variants but could also cause less severe illness among vaccinated people. Experts like Fauci expect the variant to burn itself out by the end of January.

OMICRON: Kentucky’s highest positivity rate skyrockets | Ohio hospitalizations climb to new record high

Still, school districts in the Tri-State, throughout Ohio and across the country are wrestling with their omicron-response plans, which range from district-wide closures to reimposed “test-to-stay” requirements.

Middletown City Schools will require students and staff to wear masks while inside school buildings starting Thursday.

The Cincinnati Schools Board of Education balked on a remote-learning plan yesterday.

US Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said on Sunday, per CNN, he understood the need for short-term closures based on staffing shortages that created “safety issues.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci on ABC acknowledged the balancing act for districts as omicron spreads but said classrooms are safe so long as mask mandates and “test-to-stay” guidelines are in place.

