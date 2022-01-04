New Cincinnati mayor, city council to be sworn in Tuesday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati’s new mayor and city council will be sworn in at an outdoor ceremony Tuesday morning.

It will start about 11 a.m. on the north lawn of Washington Park in Over-the-Rhine.

The ceremony was moved Monday from Cincinnati Music Hall Ballroom to the park due to rising COVID-19 cases, city officials said.

“As we commemorate the start of a new chapter for Cincinnati, we will exercise an abundance of caution in consideration of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” Mayor-elect Aftab Pureval said in a news release.

“While we are moving the ceremony outside in consultation with the city’s leading health experts, I look forward to an exciting day for our city.”

