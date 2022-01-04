Contests
New year brings higher pay for minimum wage workers in Ohio

The increase started Jan. 1, 2022.
The increase started Jan. 1, 2022.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio’s minimum increased to $9.30/hour for non-tipped employees and up to $4.65/hour for tipped employees on Jan. 1, 2022.

Last year, minimum wage for non-tipped employees was $8.80/hour, while tipped employees earn $4.40/hour.

The minimum wage increase applies to businesses with annual gross receipts of more than $342,000, according to the Ohio Department of Commerce.

The $0.50 hourly increase is the largest since 2006 when Ohioans voted in approval of a constitutional amendment that ties Ohio’s minimum wage increases with the rate of inflation.

Companies with annual gross receipts of $342,000 or less per year after Jan. 1, 2022, will pay the federal minimum wage rate of $7.25. The federal minimum wage rate also applies to employees who are 14 or 15 years old.

